On Wednesday, 2023 3-star wide receiver Myles Libman out of Pinnacle High School in Phoenix, Arizona committed to Stanford as a preferred walk-on. Libman is currently interested in pursuing a degree in communication.

Libman had an offer from Arizona and has a Rivals rating of 5.5. Given that he had a Pac-12 offer, he obviously has some real talent and ability. The national staff at Rivals passed on to me today that they think he’s really quite good. To get a guy like that as a preferred walk-on is very nice.

From what has been already learned about Libman, it sounds like he’s a potential diamond in the rough find for the Cardinal. He’s going to have to prove his worth and work his way to the top, but it sounds like he’s up to the challenge and eager to eventually earn a scholarship. He should provide immediate depth at the wide receiver position and in time have a chance to get some snaps. It’ll be fun to see what he brings to the Cardinal offense and whether or not he lives up to his billing as a possible steal of the 2023 class.

