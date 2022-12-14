On Wednesday, Stanford landed a commitment from 2023 3-star wide receiver Ismael Cisse out of Cherry Creek High School in the Denver, Colorado metropolitan area. Cisse took an official visit to Stanford the weekend of their game against BYU and even with the coaching change has decided to be the first commit of the Troy Taylor era. Stanford had two commits (Jackson Harris and Myles Jackson) during the transition between David Shaw and Taylor, but Cisse is the first one to commit while Taylor is head coach. Cisse chose Stanford over Cal (whom he visited in March), Colorado, Colorado State, UNLV, USC, and Washington State. Wisconsin was also showing interest but never offered.

As far as what he’ll bring to The Farm, Cisse is on the smaller side for receivers at 6’0”, 180 pounds, but he has really good footwork and hands. He can make difficult catches and is good at running a variety of routes whether they be hooks, slants, shallow crosses, or any other type of route you can think of. He is good at making catches in traffic and when given daylight, he can take it to the house.

Given his flexibility and versatility, he should be a really good fit in Troy Taylor’s system. Taylor likes receivers who can do a variety of things and Cisse certainly fits that bill. It’ll be fun to learn more about why Cisse chose Stanford and what he thinks he’ll bring to the program.

