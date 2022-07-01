2023 3-star OG Simione Pale commits to Stanford

On Friday, 2023 3-star offensive guard Simione Pale out of Elk Grove High School in Elk Grove, CA committed to Stanford. Pale took his official visit to Stanford this past weekend after previously visiting during the spring as well. Pale is the 9th scholarship commit for Stanford in the 2023 class and the second offensive lineman, joining 3-star offensive tackle Luke Baklenko.

Pale also held offers from Arizona, Arizona State, Cal, Colorado, Oregon, Oregon State, UCLA, USC, Utah, Washington State, San Diego State, and Fresno State. In the end, he felt like Stanford is where he wants to be.

In terms of what he’ll bring to the program, Pale has really good size at 6’3”, 315 pounds. He has quick feet and does a great job of moving his feet to complete his blocking assignment. He is very physical and does a great job of pulling to create room for running backs. Also, due to his size, he is really good in pass protection as well. He has the capability to play multiple positions on the offensive line, which is something that Stanford likes to recruit.

Cameron Salerno of The Sacramento Bee, who covered Pale in high school, shared his thoughts on what he’ll bring to the Cardinal: “Simi is a beast. Stanford is getting the best offensive lineman from the Sacramento area. He’s been dominant since playing his first game on varsity as a sophomore…He’s a very smart student that comes from a football family. Very hard worker. Stanford fans will be very happy with him.”

On the academic front, Pale has a 4.5 GPA and gets it done in the classroom. His intended major is creative writing, one of the more unique majors among football players. It’ll be fun to see what he brings to Stanford on the field and what he’ll bring to the Stanford community off the field.

