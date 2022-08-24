On Wednesday, 2023 3-star defensive end Armel Mukam backed off his commitment to Stanford and flipped to Notre Dame. The news comes as a surprise given that Mukam never publicly announced an offer from Notre Dame prior to.

“Heartfelt thank you’s to God and my family for guiding me through this recruitment process,” Mukam said on social media. “Coach Shaw and Coach Reynolds provided me with an amazing opportunity at an amazing place, but after long talks with my family, I am flipping my commitment to Notre Dame.”

As far as what this means for Stanford, it’s definitely a bummer in that the defensive line is an area where they could use all the help that they can. While depth is good for all positions, defensive line is a spot where Stanford in particular needs more depth.

What softens the blow is that Stanford has three other defensive linemen committed in the 2023 class in 4-star Hunter Clegg, 3-star Cameron Brandt, and 3-star Gavin Geweniger, who committed this past weekend. All three of which are rated higher, so if Stanford were to lose any of their defensive line commits, it would be Mukam.

As a result of Mukam flipping to the Irish, Stanford now has 13 commits in the 2023 class with the 34th best class in the 2023 Rivals Team Recruiting Rankings.

To connect with CardinalSportsReport.com on Facebook and Twitter, click here.

To connect with Ben Parker on Facebook and Twitter, click here.

Join the conversation on CardinalSportsReport.com