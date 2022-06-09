2022 Stanford Athletics Board Awards held at Bing Auditorium

This week, Stanford Athletics held their annual SAB (Stanford Athletics Board) awards at Bing Auditorium. Below highlights the awards given to athletes who play a sport regularly covered by CardinalSportsReport.com. For a full list of all athletes who received an award and the meaning behind each award, click here.

NCAA Elite 90 Award: Lexie Hull (women’s basketball).

Pac-12 Scholar Athlete of the Year: Sam Beskind (men’s basketball), Holly Campbell (women’s volleyball), Lexie Hull (women’s basketball), and Alex Williams (baseball).

Bob Murphy Award: Francesca Belibi (women’s basketball).

Conference Athlete of the Year: Harrison Ingram (men’s basketball).

Block S Outstanding Freshman: Kami Miner (women’s volleyball) and Braden Montgomery (baseball).

Block S Outstanding Sophomore: Cameron Brink (women’s basketball).

Block S Outstanding Junior: Brock Jones (baseball) and Haley Jones (women’s basketball).

Pam Strathairn Award: Lexie Hull (women’s basketball) and Lacie Hull (women’s basketball).

Spirit of Stanford Award: Sam Beskind (men’s basketball).

Biff Hoffman Award: Thomas Booker (football) and Alex Williams (baseball).

To connect with CardinalSportsReport.com on Facebook and Twitter, click here.

To connect with Ben Parker on Facebook and Twitter, click here.

Join the conversation on CardinalSportsReport.com