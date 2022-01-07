2022 QB Charlie Mirer commits to Stanford as a PWO

On Friday, Stanford football announced that 2022 quarterback Charlie Mirer is joining the program. Mirer will be joining the team as a preferred walk-on. He was offered a preferred walk-on spot this past fall and visited during Stanford’s game against Oregon. Mirer comes from Cathedral Catholic High School in Rancho Santa Fe, California. So he’ll be joining fellow Cathedral Catholic teammate Jaxson Moi on The Farm.

Per his bio on GoStanford.com, Mirer was named to the All-Western League, led Cathedral Catholic to a California D1-AA State tittle in 2021, was voted as best team leader, led Cathedral Catholic to three league titles during his career, lettered six times combined in both football and baseball, and threw for 1,609 yards and 19 touchdowns.

Listed at 6’6”, 215 pounds, Mirer has good size for a quarterback and is considered to be a pro-style quarterback. He also has NFL bloodlines as his dad Rick Mirer played 12 seasons in the NFL and was the number two overall pick by the Seattle Seahawks in the 1993 NFL Draft out of Notre Dame. When you combine his physical tools with his pedigree, it’s clear that Mirer is not an ordinary preferred-walk on. It’ll be interesting to see how he develops at Stanford and if he ends up getting some meaningful snaps down the road.

To connect with CardinalSportsReport.com on Twitter, click here.

To connect with Ben Parker, click here.