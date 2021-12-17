2022 LS Alejandro Chavez commits to Stanford as a PWO

On Thursday, Stanford landed a commitment from 2022 long snapper Alejandro Chavez out of Bishop Amat Memorial High School in La Puente, CA. Chavez is committing as a preferred walk-on (PWO) and will enroll in June, which is normal enrollment.

Stanford has been looking at Chavez for a little while now, offering him a preferred walk-on spot earlier in the fall. Chavez is one of the top long snappers in the state of California and is a three-sport athlete, playing basketball and baseball in addition to football. Chavez has a 4.67 GPA and truly embodies the very definition of student-athlete.

With senior long snapper Kyle Petrucci entering the transfer portal, Chavez will be the second long snapper on the team, splitting duties with Bailey Parsons who will be a junior next year. When Petrucci entered the transfer portal, it looked likely that Chavez would come on board to fill that slot and that is indeed what’s happened.

