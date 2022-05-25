2022 G/F Stavroula Papadaki commits to Stanford WBB

Earlier this week, Stanford women’s basketball added another member to their 2022 class in guard/forward Stavroula Papadaki out of Greece. Papadaki competed for the Greek club Chanion OA and also has experience playing for the Greek national team in the FIBA U18 level. Papadaki joins 5-star post Lauren Betts, 5-star guard Indya Nivar, and 4-star guard Talana Lepolo in the Cardinal’s 2022 class. Papadaki will also be the second Greek player on the team (Elena Bosgana).

Admittedly, with international players, you never quite know what you are getting. At 6’0”, Papadaki has good size for a guard, but her statistics in the 2021 FIBA U18 European Challengers were not anything to get super jazzed: 0 points, 5 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal, 1 block, and 10 turnovers in four games played (37 minutes).

I think what Stanford has here is a player who isn’t likely to see the floor a lot out of the chute but has a lot of potential to be developed into something productive down the road. It’ll be interesting to see what she becomes and how much she contributes to the Cardinal in 2022.

