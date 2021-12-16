2022 FB Jacob Lowe commits to Stanford as a PWO

On Thursday, Stanford landed a commitment from 2022 fullback Jacob Lowe out of University High School in Orange City, Florida. Lowe commits as a preferred walk-on (PWO) and will enroll in June, which is normal enrollment.

Lowe’s primary position has been inside linebacker, but he’s coming to Stanford as a fullback. Stanford has utilized the fullback position well over the years with 5th year fullback Houston Heimuli getting named as a team captain this past season.

Lowe has good size for a fullback at 6’2”, 232 pounds and when you watch him play linebacker, you can see why he makes for a good fullback. He’s strong, aggressive, and has good footwork. He's good at getting interceptions and running them back for solid gains. A lot of the traits that make for a good linebacker crossover to fullback, so it should be a pretty seamless transition for him. Especially since he also played some halfback and tight end on offense as well in high school. It’ll be fun to see what Lowe brings to Stanford and what type of impact he’s able to make as a fullback.

