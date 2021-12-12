2022 4-star safety Kamari Ramsey decommits from Stanford

On Sunday, 2022 4-star safety Kamari Ramsey announced on social media that he has decommitted from Stanford and that he is opening up his recruitment. Ramsey committed to Stanford in August of this year and was the second highest rated commit in Stanford’s class at the time of his decommitment with only 4-star outside linebacker David Bailey, who committed last week, ranked ahead of him.

The loss of Ramsey obviously stings for Stanford as he is projected to be a high impact player at a position of need. Stanford would have loved to have had him roaming the secondary for the next four years, but alas, he has chosen to go down a different path.

In terms of whether or not this comes as a surprise, if you are a subscriber to CardinalSportsReport.com, this shouldn’t come as a huge shock. Ramsey told this site in the fall that he was giving UCLA a good amount of consideration and that there was the possibility that he would open things up. That of course doesn’t make it any less of a disappointment for Stanford, but this isn’t news that’s coming out of left field.

As far as what’s next for Stanford recruiting wise, it’s getting the rest of the 2022 commits signed and fully on board. Wednesday, December 15th marks the beginning of the early signing period for college football and many Stanford commits have already told this site that they do intend to sign on the 15th. Details on that can be found on the CardinalSportsReport.com message boards, which you can check out here.

