2022 4-star OLB David Bailey commits to Stanford

On Sunday, Stanford football secured a commitment from 2022 4-star outside linebacker David Bailey out of Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, California. Bailey confirmed the news to CardinalSportsReport.com this morning and also confirmed a couple weeks back that he has been admitted to Stanford. Bailey is the highest rated commit in the 2022 Stanford class, which was already ranked just outside the top 15 in the Rivals team rankings prior to his commitment.

Listed at 6’3”-6’4”, 220 pounds, Bailey possesses a really nice blend of size and speed at the outside linebacker position. He has a great feel for the game, knowing how to make plays in the backfield whether it’s getting a tackle for a loss or a quarterback sack while also being effective in pass coverage. He’s got everything you want in an outside linebacker and has a chance to be a real game changer for Stanford from the opening snap of next season.

Prior to his commitment, Bailey did an interview with CardinalSportsReport.com talking about why he was interested in Stanford. Stanford’s all-around package of excellent athletics and a stable coaching staff really appealed to him.

“I just know it’s a stable environment,” Bailey said. “So many resources available to me. The alumni association. They think I’ll be able to connect with a lot of important people. Being close to Silicon Valley. It would be a great opportunity just all-around. Along with the degree I’ll be getting, I’ll be able to establish a lot of good relationships.”

As a result of Bailey’s commitment, Stanford has climbed to #11 in the Rivals Team Rankings for the 2022 recruiting class. After a disappointing 2021 season, it is huge for Stanford to have such a strong group coming in for next season.