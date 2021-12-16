2022 3-star WR Jason “JT” Thompson commits to Stanford as a PWO

Late on Wednesday night, Stanford secured a commitment from 2022 3-star wide receiver Jason “JT” Thompson out of Harvard-Westlake School in Los Angeles, CA. Thompson commits as a preferred walk-on (PWO) and will enroll at Stanford in June, which is normal enrollment.

Listed at 6’0”, 175 pounds, Thompson has good hands, vision, and speed. He does a nice job of changing direction when he makes catches in the open field and has a good feel for the game. Once he finds an open lane, he can be really difficult to bring down. The only real concern about him is his size. He’s pretty small for a wide receiver, but we’ve seen small receivers make big impacts in the past.

Stanford’s wide receiver room got banged up this past season and at times, they could have benefited from more depth. Thompson at a minimum should give Stanford more of that depth with the possibility of perhaps cracking the rotation in the future. Definitely an intriguing get for the Cardinal that could pay off for them down the road.

