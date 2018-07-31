You’re never too young to make a strong first impression. Rising sophomore quarterback Kyle McCord (St. Joseph Prep, Philadelphia) camped at Stanford for Friday Night Lights and put on a strong showing.

McCord already reports offers from Michigan, Penn State, Boston College, Arizona and others even before his first varsity start. He has done well at several camps during the spring and summer, but none required as much travel time as the trip to Stanford. McCord spent all of Friday on campus taking in the various junior day activities, participating in the hour long camp session and then the barbecue dinner to end the night.

“It was an unforgettable experience,” he messaged Cardinal Sports Report. “They covered the academic side of things just as much as much as the football aspect. That was really eye-opening but was also very impressive.”

McCord spent most of the day with offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Tavita Pritchard and also spoke with head coach David Shaw.

“I really like both of them and I felt like I really bonded with Coach Pritchard and got a good understanding of how the recruiting process is going to be with them,” McCord said.

McCord was one of for young quarterbacks who worked with Pritchard on Stanford’s practice field Friday night. He was closely watched by the former Cardinal quarterback and put through the paces of a number of drills.

McCord showed the strong arm and polished development that has caught the eyes of observers at previous camps. The 6-3 righty delivered a catchable ball even when rolling out to his left.

“The one thing I took away from the camp session was that everything that the QB does in their (Stanford’s) offense is built to match up with the timing with the receivers. We also watched some film of the past season and I really liked the type of offense they run. It’s one I could see myself running in a few years.”

McCord won’t be a freshman at a college for almost three more years, but he knows what he is looking for during his trips around the country.

“Great academics are first for sure. Also, I want to play in an offense and for coaches that will prepare me for the next level. On top of all that I want a school that feels like home.

His first priority explains his favorite non-football event of his Stanford visit: “Easily it was having lunch with the professors. I found it really interesting to hear about all the different and possible fields I could study if I come to Stanford.”