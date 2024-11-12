127th Big Game kickoff time announced

The 127th Big Game kickoff time on Saturday, November 23rd has been announced: 12:30 PM PT on ACC Network. The game will be played in Berkeley as Cal gets homefield in even years while Stanford gets homefield in odd years.

Cal is currently on a three game winning streak in Big Game and will be favorites to retain the Axe for a fourth consecutive year. Stanford leads the all-time series 66-53-11. Largest victory in Big Game history is a 63-13 victory by Stanford in 2013. Stanford’s last win in Berkeley was a 24-23 victory in 2020.

Cal has been snake bit this season as they are 1-4 in ACC play with all four losses coming by five points or fewer. They could easily be 4-1 or 5-0 in ACC play but things just haven’t gone their way. The same cannot be said for Stanford who aside from their impressive win at Syracuse and narrow loss to Wake Forest hasn’t been competitive in any of their league games. Four of their five league losses have been by 24+ points. So while both teams have only one win in ACC play, Cal is clearly the better team.

That all being said, anything can happen in a rivalry game and after the way Cal has found ways to lose so many close games, that should give Stanford a sliver of hope provided they can keep it close.

Before Stanford takes the field against Cal, they’ll host No. 22 Louisville on Saturday, November 16th. Kickoff time for that game will also be at 12:30 PM PT on ACC Network.

