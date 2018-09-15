KJ Costello threw two interceptions in the first quarter but rebounded to throw two touchdowns to JJ Arcega-Whiteside in Stanford's 30-10 win over UC Davis. He was 17-of-30 for 214 yards and found tight end Kaden Smith the most often -- six catches for 68 yards.

"In terms of seeing what I need to see, I was seeing it. I misplaced the one to Kaden (Smith) going down the hash there to the left. The one early on, the play action, was a product of him not respecting the run. My responsibility is to see that."

What's it like having JJ Arcega-Whiteside one-on-one?"

They didn't give it to it much ... this afternoon. But in terms of when they did, and when anybody does, I know what my answer is going to be. going forward I have to prep for people to take it away and know where my other answers are. We have a lot of other answers as well."

How do you think the offense did without Bryce Love?"I think we've seen a reoccuring theme. We have to be more efficient. There are too many penalties. We're playing behind the sticks, which is not what our offense and our program is about. With Bryce or without Bryce, it's a similar theme that needs to be fixed."

There were some tough road losses last year. What's your mindset moving into that environment?

"Moving onto the road, I think starting with myself as a unit is 100 percent about each one of us doing our job. In a loud environment it becomes a little bit harder to communicate. There are more external factors that come into play. It's going to be about having a week or practice where we can trust that everyone is going to do their job on every down. It's a great lesson for me and everybody on the offense to look ourselves in the mirror and make sure that when game time comes we know what our job is on every single play."

If you see any frustration among the offensive linemen who want this run game to be clicking faster than it is, what is your role to help with that?

"My role is to facilitate their mindset and help them feed off what we're doing on the perimeter, just like we feed off what the defense does and special teams does. I think as a whole -- I challenged Nate and I challenged Jesse as he's coming back to start to play with a sense of attitude up there. I feel like we're headed in the right direction and when we see it click ... it's going to be fun."