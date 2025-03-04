Tess Heal & Mary Ashley Stevenson have found their home at Stanford

Stanford women’s basketball added two transfers last season in junior guard Tess Heal from Santa Clara and sophomore forward Mary Ashley Stevenson from Purdue. Heal is averaging a solid 8.1 points per game on 52.6% shooting from the field, 50.8% shooting from 3-point range, and 86.1% shooting from the foul line, putting her in very elite company in terms of shooting percentages. As for Stevenson, she’s putting up more modest numbers with 4.5 points and 3.3 rebounds per game, but she’s done a great job of stepping up when called upon, most recently having to fill in with star forward Nunu Agara out.

While transferring to Stanford is a very unique experience given the academic selectivity of the school and the low numbers of transfers that they’ve taken over the years, both Heal and Stevenson have done a great job of settling in and meshing with their team at Maples Pavilion.

“It’s really exciting, I love being here,” Heal said. “I’m really grateful for the opportunity. I enjoyed my time at Santa Clara, but there is no place like Stanford. So yeah, I’m just excited to get out on the floor every day. We work our butts off in practice. So, really games on anything surprising, but we’re ready for the competition to come.”

“As somebody who hasn’t been here for four years in Maples, I’m absolutely loving it,” Stevenson said after their Senior Day victory over Georgia Tech. “I mean, you look at tonight, I mean, when we were hitting big shots, the crowd is going crazy and I mean, you can see our bench and I think that leads it because we have that same energy from the bench, whether we’re away or at home. But, it’s clear that when we are at Maples, there is a whole group of people that are behind us and so supportive and it means the world to us.”

One of the biggest challenges of transferring to a new school is having a different role than what you had at your previous school. Both Heal and Stevenson have adjusted to that side of things really well, learning and growing as the season has gone on.

“Yeah, it’s definitely different,” Heal said of her role at Stanford. “But like I said, I’m grateful for every opportunity I get. I knew going in transferring to Stanford that my role would probably change a little bit because this is a much better conference, it’s a much better team, and I’m really grateful to be apart of it and I just want to help the team in any which way I can. So, whatever I get and I’ll give everything I can when I get out there.

“I’m out there to do my job, do what I do well, which is right now I’m shooting the ball really well. My teammates and my coaches have a lot of confidence in me, but it’s not about scoring. It’s about playing good team basketball, getting good shots. If I’m the right person to take that shot, then I will take it, obviously, but I'm out there for defense, rebounding, finding open players, running the point guard, running the wing, whatever I can do to help this team, that’s what I’m gonna do.”

“Honestly, I think it’s just the confidence that my coaches and my teammates have in me,” Stevenson said of the key to her smooth adjustment. “Nunu, who we’re hoping gets back, as soon as possible, she’s one of my best friends on the this team. She’s incredible and I knew when she did get her concussion, well, it’s time for the rest of us to step up. She was a big contributor to our team and still is.

“But I think for me specifically, moving into the starting lineup, that gave me alright, time to turn it up, time to figure out how I can help this team more to keep winning because as we’ve seen in the past few games, this is exciting, this is what we want to do, we want to keep winning. And so whatever I can do to help our team keep winning, that’s what I’m going to do.”

In addition to getting used to a new school, Heal has also had to adjust to a new country coming from Australia. Heal has done a great job of adjusting to life in America and really enjoys representing her country.

“I mean, everything about being an Aussie is amazing,” Heal said. “I love being here. I love being able to represent my country. I think Aussie basketball has grown greatly recently, there’s lots of great Aussie basketball players in college and I’m proud to be one of them and I’m proud to be another Aussie that Stanford’s been able to recruit.”

Just a few years ago, Stanford had another talented Aussie in Alanna Smith, who is now excelling in the WNBA with the Minnesota Lynx. Heal doesn’t know Smith super well, but both of their dads have a tight relationship.

“I would say our dads are definitely closer,” Heal explained. “They played together at a club when they were kids, so they know each other very well. Alanna’s quite a bit older than me, so I don’t know her personally a lot. But we could talk. She’s very lovely. She’s a great basketball player.”