Stanford WBB at Cal on Sunday postponed

#2 Stanford women’s basketball’s game at Cal scheduled for Sunday has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols within the Cal program. Both teams will work to reschedule the game for a later date. Below is the release from Stanford Athletics:

STANFORD, Calif. - Due to COVID-19 protocols within the California program, Sunday's game between Stanford and the Golden Bears has been postponed. The Cardinal will work with California to reschedule a date for the contest. Additional updates on Stanford's schedule will be announced when available.

Stanford defeated Cal rather soundly on Friday by a final score of 97-74. If you missed the recap, you can check that out here. Also, per the release put out by Cal Athletics, tickets purchased for Sunday’s game will be good for the rescheduled date. CardinalSportsReport.com will provide an update on the date as soon as that becomes known.

