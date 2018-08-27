Stanford's first depth chart of the season doesn't include any jaw-dropping surprises, but the question of how the coaches would at least initially order the three competitors at left guard was answered.

Redshirt sophomore Devery Hamilton and sophomore Foster Sarell are listed as "or" at left guard. Fifth year Brandon Fanaika is third. Hamilton and Sarell were tackles last year who have spent much of the offseason working at guard. Hamilton's transition to the position started in the bowl practices last year.

Fanaika missed a couple weeks of training camp and likely fell behind even after he showed great improvement during the spring and summer. He also finished last season well and seemed to be in a strong position to hold onto his starting job before he had to miss practices.

Starting right tackle A.T. Hall described the strengths of each lineman to Cardinal Sports Report last week.

Hamilton is an accomplished pass blocker who has improved as a run blocker. Of the three candidates he probably brings the most athleticism to the position and maybe the highest ceiling of potential.

Sarell's size, strength and improvement this offseason helped him move past Fanaika, at least for now. He also is listed second behind Walker Little at left tackle, while Hamilton shares an "or" with Sarell at the spot behind Hall.

Hamilton and Sarell will likely both play left guard in the opener Friday against San Diego State.

They will line up next to rooke center Drew Dalman, who is starting in place of fifth-year Jesse Burkett. The Rimington Trophy watchlist center has missed all offseason due to a knee injury, although there is optimism he may be able to play within the next couple weeks. Redshirt junior Brian Chaffin will back up Dalman. Chaffin got snaps last season in certain short-yardage situations.

While not the eyecatcher like the news at left guard, redshirt freshman Osiris St. Brown and freshman Michael Wilson made moves at wide receiver. St. Brown is listed at No. 2 behind JJ Arcega-Whiteside and ahead of junior Donald Stewart, who missed several practices in training camp. St. Brown was injured for most of his redshirt season, but this offseason he excited new wide receiver coach Bobby Kennedy with the skill set that made him a coveted recruit.

Wilson is No. 3 behind Trent Irwin and Connor Wedington. The former four star out of Chaminade (West Hills, Calif.) had a great camp and showed the physicality he brings to the perimeter during both open practices. Wilson has better top-end speed than some people may expect and his work ethic impressed quarterback KJ Costello from day one.

While St. Brown and Wilson arrived at Stanford as heralded recruits, walk-ons Dylan Boles and Noah Williams worked their way onto the depth chart from relative anonymity.

Boles is listed behind Ryan Johnson as a backup for defensive end starter Dylan Jackson. Johnson missed most of training camp due to injury, so if a player subs in for Jackson during the San Diego State game it may be Boles instead of Johnson, regardless of who is listed first. Although, freshman Thomas Booker will probably be the third end to get on the field after a strong camp from the Maryland native.

Noah Williams almost gave up football before he accepted a walk-on spot at Stanford. More than a year later he'll likely step onto the field Friday as the safety backing up Ben Edwards.

Malik Antoine would be on the two-deep at safety if not for an injury that kept him out for the last week of camp.

Paulson Adebo will start opposite of either Alijah Holder or Alameen Murphy Friday. The redshirt freshman nearly played late last season because he was practicing at a high level and Stanford faced several injuries in the defensive backfield. But the coaches leaned on Justin Reid's versatility instead and delayed Adebo's debut. It's a much anticipated one for a player touted as potentially special.

Holder may not be fully back from injury and how much he plays, or if at all, may be a game-time decision.

Casey Toohill gets the nod to start ar outside linebacker ahead of competitors Jordan Fox and Gabe Reid, but that competition is ongoing. Reid received rave reviews for his work on scout team last year and had a great offseason, according to several teammates and coaches.