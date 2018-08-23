Cardinal Sports Report caught up with fifth-year right tackle A.T. Hall after practice to discuss the great food provided to the team this camp, position battles and his own improvement.

Hall is one of four returning starters from last year's line that helped Bryce Love put together a Heisman runner-up season. Injuries have impacted the line this camp, but the talent is there to be a special group.

The menu has looked good this training camp: "Aw man, they're treating us like kings right now. This is the best food we've had since I've been here. Every night is a treat. You work hard at practice and then you eat good food, enjoy time with your teammates and go to meetings. That's not bad."

What has been your favorite?

"My favorite is when they do the Italian night when they do chicken parmesan, spaghetti and meatballs, shrimp and breadsticks. That's my favorite by far."

Now, about how the line is looking. With the left guard competition let's start with Devery. What do you see from him?

"The one thing that is nice about him is that he played a lot of tackle. So, working with your hands at tackle in pass protection is big time so he's very good with his hands. He's very good at being able to read what's going on in a game because at the tackle spot you have to be able to see the safeties and all that stuff to see where the pressure is coming off the edge. He's very good at seeing the game in that way. And he's very physical. He has a lot of length and he's so big."

What has Brandon Fanaika's improvement looked like this offseason and what has that helped him do right now?

"I spent a lot of time working with him in the offseason. We spent a lot of time together making sure we get things right because he's another guy from my class. I want to see him play and play next to him. We have been through a lot together since we've been here. His pass pro has come a long way. He has worked on his footwork and hands. And the mental side of the game, if you can tell what's coming before it comes that makes a big difference in the way you play the game."

What is Foster good at right now when playing guard?

"He is very good at pass protection. When you play tackle and then you take away the space it makes it really easy. Once you're used to playing with fast guys out there and then you play in a small amount of space it makes things simple."

Which one would you grade out as the best run blocker? It may be very close and they'll still like you no matter what you say.

(Laughs) "I really can't say anything. They're all really good at it. That's why it's such a close race because they're all good football players. If Shaw has to make that decision he has a tough one on his hands."

We talked in the spring and you said you were trying to learn new things and get that done before training camp to use it in camp? Has that played out the way you wanted?

"Yeah. I've gotten better at some things I wanted to get better at (with fundamentals). Once I felt comfortable with doing those I picked up one or two more things to get better at. I feel like my tool box has grown with moves and sets that I can use during a game."

Is it giving away secrets to talk about those new tools?

(Laughs) "I can't say anything about that."

How do you feel this time of year compared to last year?

"I'm just calm. Nothing flusters me. I'm just ready to play. I'm sick of hitting my teammates. When you go around this for the fifth time and everyone is complaining about training camp and the young guys are like, 'My body hurts.' You're not allowed to talk. You have a lot of confidence. You have a lot of poise. You're ready to go take on challenges. Just do it to the best of your ability."

How do you feel you can handle making a mistake now compared to a year ago?

"I feel like I was pretty good at in the past, but now it's just, 'Next play. Don't worry about it. Doesn't matter. You're going to be fine. The next snap is the most important snap.'"

Last thing, there's a chance Drew Dalman has to start if Jesse Burkett has to miss some time. What have you seen from Drew?

"He's very good at using his leverage. He has been very good at making the correct calls. He is quick with his feet. He has ridiculously fast feet. He can stay in front of anybody they put out there."