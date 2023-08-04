Stanford has released a statement on conference realignment in wake of Oregon and Washington leaving for the Big Ten as well as the imminent departures of Arizona, Arizona State, and Utah to the Big XII:

We are aware of the University of Oregon and University of Washington's intended departure from the Pac-12 Conference. Our primary focus at this time is analyzing the available options and making the best decisions for Stanford and our student-athletes. We remain optimistic about Stanford's athletics future and remain committed to pursuing excellence in college athletics.

Marc Tessier-Lavigne, Stanford University President

Bernard Muir, Jaquish & Kenninger Director of Athletics

At this point, there’s really not more they can say. But, it’s good that they are saying something. They couldn’t go on the entire day without at least putting something like this out. As I wrote earlier today, I think Stanford has a number of different options to consider. I think the Big Ten or Big XII make the most sense with the Big Ten being the preferred landing spot. If they don’t come calling, I have a hard time not seeing the Big XII make a move. Especially since Cal can come along with them as a packaged deal.

It is wild times in college athletics and while Stanford is yet to find a permanent landing spot, my guess is they’ll find one that suits their needs. They’re too big of an athletic and academic brand to be left out in the cold forever. It’s just a matter of where exactly they’ll land now that the Pac-12 has gone toes up.

