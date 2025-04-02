Recap: Stanford MBB falls to Kent State in NIT

Stanford men’s basketball’s season came to an end in the 2nd round of the NIT as they fell to Kent State on Thursday, March 23rd by a final score of 77-75. Kent State guard Jalen Sullinger led the way for the Golden Flashes with 34 points, five assists, and three steals while Stanford guard Jaylen Blakes (23 points & 5 assists) and center Maxime Raynaud (22 points & 10 rebounds) were the top performers for the Cardinal.

“Yeah, that was a man, what an individual performance by a young man tonight, Jalen Sullinger,” Stanford head coach Kyle Smith said after the game. “I was proud of our guys. At halftime, we were down nine and I didn’t think we had the right mindset to start, but that’s kind of what happens this time of year here. You’re gonna get some punches and teams you haven’t seen and you think you’re prepared for and guys start making plays and we battled back twice and then they responded both times. 13 was just, he was just magnificent and then he was 7-for-10 from three. He made all the big plays, he had those steals, he converted, he just really flipped the game and we still had opportunities there.

“Like Maxime I think he did not, was not his best first half. I challenged him at halftime, he really responded and Jaylen Blakes really stepped up and tried to will that one home and it was good to see those guys. Although we didn’t end on a win, that they were fearless in their attempt and that’s as a coach, we had some other guys step up. They’re, you could tell, getting better. That’s why it’s important to be playing this time of year. Like Aidan and Chiz really did some good things that they should build on and have confidence moving forward.

“So hopefully, there’s always silver lining. We’re always hunting the good stuff and you know, a little hurt. But, hopefully we can keep it going. Keep the program going. It was a good year.”

With 14:30 to go in the first half, Kent State led 12-8. Jalen Sullinger had six points for the Golden Flashes. Oziyah Sellers and Maxime Raynaud each had three points for the Cardinal.

Kent State would lead 17-12 with 11:56 to go in the half. The Golden Flashes had made five of their last seven field goals. Stanford needed to slow them down.

Kent State expanded their lead to double digits to lead 28-18 with 6:58 to go in the half. Sullinger had 12 points for the Golden Flashes while VonCameron Davis had nine points and three rebounds. Maxime Raynaud’s six points led the Cardinal. The Cardinal needed to get rolling.

With 5:41 to go in the half, Kent State led 28-23. Stanford was on a 7-0 run after a 3-pointer by Jaylen Blakes.

Stanford would continue to chip away as it was a 29-27 lead for Kent State with 3:56 to go in the half. It was an 11-1 run for the Cardinal. Chisom Okpara had a phenomenal put back for Stanford. The Cardinal had some momentum.

Unfortunately for Stanford, Kent State would push their lead back up to make it a 43-34 game at halftime. Sullinger was leading the Golden Flashes with 20 points while Blakes was leading the Cardinal with 10 points.

With 15:42 to go, Kent State led 45-44 as Stanford was on an 8-0 run over the last 2:27. Raynaud was now in double figures for the Cardinal with 13 points and five rebounds.

Stanford then took the lead 48-47 with 13:56 to go. It was a 12-2 run for Stanford. Blakes had the hoop plus the harm for the Cardinal to give them the lead. He was up to 12 points.

With 11:45 to go, the game was tied 49-49. Stanford had made six of their last eight field goals but also hasn’t scored in the last 2:11. They needed to find ways to keep getting buckets to drop.

Soon, Kent State would go on an 11-2 run to lead 58-51 with 9:53 to go. Sullinger was going WILD with 27 points. Stanford had no answer for him.

With 6:07 to go, Kent State led 67-56. It was a 7-0 run for the Golden Flashes over the last 1:54. Stanford called for time, needing to flip the script.

Stanford would try to get back in the game once more as it was a 67-62 game with 3:51 to go. It was a 6-0 run for the Cardinal. Raynaud was up to 19 points and seven rebounds while Sellers had 11 points and five rebounds following a layup.

From there, Kent State would hang on to win 77-75. Stanford was able to get close to pulling off the comeback, but Sullinger’s ability to make free throws iced the game away. He was simply fantastic in this game and Stanford wasn’t able to slow him down.

For Stanford, this is a disappointing way for the season to end. They where hoping to make a run in the NIT and at least make the semifinals. In the end, Kent State proved to be the better team. Sullinger in particular was fantastic.

After the game, Oziyah Sellers announced that he will be returning for his senior season. Sellers had a strong junior season, averaging 13.7 points per game on 45.1% shooting from the field. However, Sellers has since changed course, announcing on Tuesday, April 1st that he is entering the NBA Draft while maintaining his college eligibility and entering the transfer portal. Returning to Stanford is still on the table.

“I met with coach multiple times over the last kind of month,” Sellers said after the game. “Just him seeing where my head is at. Kind of just trying to get an early start on next year and you know, in this day and age it’s really popular for guys to kind of just go to a school for a year, leave and go get some more money or play for the best school and stuff like that. But you know, after talking to him and things like that, talking with my family you know, Stanford is definitely the place I wanna be. So I’ll be returning next year.

“I’ll be, you know, obviously one of the leaders on the team. So, I’m looking forward to that and yeah, it should be a fun one. I’m getting right to it.”

"First, I thank God for placing me in the position I am today," Sellers posted on social media on April 1st. "I wouldn't have wanted my story to be written any other way. Thank you to all my family, friends, coaches, and teammates for your unwavering support through my basketball career. It takes a village and I am truly grateful. After many prayers and discussions with those in my circle, I've deiced to enter the 2025 NBA Draft while maintaining my college eligibility, as well as planning to enter the NCAA transfer portal."

After the game upon receiving the news of Sellers announcement, Kyle Smith was obviously very happy to hear that he would be back. Smith sounded confident that the commitment would hold, so it'll be interesting to see if Sellers really does leave or if this ends up being a case where he withdraws and comes back. Maxime Raynaud entered the portal and came back, so perhaps that'll be how this ends up as well.

“That’s what Stanford really wants to, we want to retain, like Maxime coming back for his senior year and Oziyah, who like I said, I’ve known since eighth grade and his family has been incredible, their support,” Smith said. “There’s a common friend. Shout out to Ryan Price, who Oziyah calls his uncle. I’ve had a relationship with Dishon Jackson going back to that. So, there’s been this and he’s been, I’ve coached for 35 years, as good as anybody as far as showing up every day. He’s level headed as he can, he keeps working. I stop practice about once a week and say I’ll never want to take you for granted what you’re about.

“And for him to to just up, say like, I’m good where I’m at, is important for our program. He’s got people tugging at him 24/7 in this day and this crazy world we live in and when I was telling someone I said, you know, our program is about hunt the good stuff and there’s awesome thing. If you can’t appreciate Stanford, you got some issues. But an agent’s job is to find flaws and certainly we’re not perfect and to be able to sift through that and grow up and make a mature decision that says no this is where I want to be, is a great sign for him and his maturity and a great sign for our program.

“Rarely do I say this and I’ve taken other jobs and I’d be a hypocrite if I didn’t say it, but I really believe strongly that you should never leave Stanford. You shouldn’t leave that. So, at least he knew that from me and he took his time and wanted to make a decision before the portal opened and that’s great for us.”

It also was the last day at Maples Pavilion for both Maxime Raynaud and Jaylen Blakes. Both guys played fantastic all season and really delivered the goods. It was an emotional moment for both, but they know they can hold their heads high knowing they gave it their all.

“Yeah, I mean, senior day, it didn’t go the way that I wanted,” Blakes said. “I was in foul trouble. But, you know, get another opportunity to play in front of these great fans, you know, on this court and play with with my teammates. It was something that I knew that I couldn’t waste. I couldn’t go out there with any regrets, leave with any regrets. These past two games that we’ve had, I can say that I haven’t left any regrets or left anything else on the table. You know, I gave it all that I had because this university, the coaching staff, my teammates, have given me so much. So it’s only right that I could give back to them, especially at the home floor.”

“For me, it was more about staying here for four years,” Raynaud said. “Coming in not really speaking English. Not really knowing what I was getting into. But, finding mentors, brothers, family, everything. Definitely didn’t think all that would happen. Obviously a coaching change, a lot of new guys coming in, I just told the guys, in the locker room, I mean, I couldn’t be happier with the way it ended and I’m sure the program is in good hands now.

“What ever happens next year, I’m really not worried. I’m happy that compared to my very first games that Stanford got the crowd going a little bit. I think we turned this thing around and it’s been an amazing journey. And as JB mentioned in his senior day video, the ball gotta stop bouncing at some point. That’s how it is. It’s been a blessing. Made me a better person and hopefully a better teammate as well and couldn’t be happier to do it with these guys.”

Looking ahead to the offseason, it’ll be interesting to see how things go for Stanford via the transfer portal. Obviously retaining Sellers is going to be atop their list of priorities. The Cardinal also are bringing in a talented pair of freshmen in 4-star power forward Kristers Skrinda and 3-star point guard Ebuka Okorie. It’ll be fun to see what both guys bring to the program.

“He won’t surprise you. He has an awesome attitude for starters,” Smith said of Skrinda. “He really does. Where he can help offset us is that he led the under 18s in rebounding. And with Max walking out the door, having a guy, a 6’10” guy that can hopefully, I don’t know, I don’t like putting that pressure on a freshman, but we need someone that can go grab balls and he’s got a beautiful shot. But he’s just coming here for the right reasons and wants to, he thinks he’s here for Stanford, not the vice versa if that makes sense and that’s why I think he’ll fit in great. He says all the right things. I think you’ll appreciate him. He’s got a big personality. He’s a great guy.”

