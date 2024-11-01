Stanford DT Tobin Phillips is excited to face NC State

in other news
Recap: No. 7 Stanford MSOC falls to No. 11 North Carolina on The Farm
On Sunday, No. 7 Stanford men’s soccer fell to No. 11 North Carolina at home by a final score of 2-1.
Recap: No. 5 Stanford WVB sweeps Cal at Maples Pavilion
On Friday, No. 5 Stanford women’s volleyball defeated Cal women’s volleyball at home by a final score of 3-0.
Recap: Stanford unable to complete comeback against Wake Forest
On Saturday, Stanford football fell to Wake Forest at home by a final score of 27-24.
Stanford welcomes Wake Forest to The Farm for homecoming
Stanford comes in at 2-5 overall and 1-3 in the ACC while Wake Forest comes in at 3-4 overall and 1-2 in the ACC.
Stanford WBB head coach Kate Paye looks ahead to 2024-25 season
Stanford women’s basketball head coach Kate Paye shared her thoughts on the upcoming season with members of the media.
