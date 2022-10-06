Stanford has released their depth chart in advance of Saturday night’s home game against Oregon State. Below are key notes. For the full depth chart, click here.

Starting with offense, behind Casey Filkins at running back are Caleb Robinson and Brendon Barrow. Robinson and Barrow are both the co-number two running backs listed as Robinson OR Barrow. Robinson was in a boot on Wednesday, but that doesn’t necessarily mean he won’t play.

Shield Taylor once again is the only fullback listed as Jay Symonds remains out. Symonds was not practicing on Wednesday and his timetable for a return appears to still be up-in-the-air. But just going off the depth chart alone, it doesn’t look like Symonds will be available.

At right tackle, it’s Myles Hinton OR Barrett Miller OR Jack Leyrer. Hinton was seen in pads on Wednesday walking off with the rest of the players, so that’s an indication that he might play on Saturday. Miller, who Shaw initially thought might miss a few weeks now looks like a possibility to play as well. That indicates the results they got back from his medical examinations weren’t as bad as they feared.

Defensively, with Kyu Blu Kelly out at cornerback, Salim Turner-Muhammad OR Nicolas Toomer will get the nod opposite of Ethan Bonner. My guess is we’ll see a combination of both Turner-Muhammad and Toomer throughout the night at that spot. Shaw said they are hopeful Kelly will be back for the following week at Notre Dame.

Finally, at the returner positions, Bryce Farrell is not anywhere to be seen. David Shaw made no mention of him being injured during Tuesday’s press conference, so it appears as though Stanford is just looking to shake things up there. Kick returners are listed as Brendon Barrow OR Michael Wilson OR Casey Filkins. Punt returners are listed as Casey Filkins OR Michael Wilson. Barrow did show a good amount of burst in the return game last week, so I would expect we’ll see more of him returning kicks against the Beavers.

