On Thursday, No. 9 Stanford softball fell to No. 1 Oklahoma by a final score of 2-0. Jordy Bahl (19-1) was the winning pitcher for the Sooners while NiJaree Canady (16-2) was the losing pitcher for the Cardinal.

Oklahoma scored both of their runs in the bottom of the 5th inning as Jayda Coleman hit a single and advanced to second base thanks to a fielding error in the outfield while Rylie Boone and Avery Hodge both scored. After trailing 2-0 at the end of the 5th inning, Stanford was unable to tie the game up. Canady was pitching fantastic up to that point and was only credited with one earned run as a result of the error. Had Stanford gotten out of that inning still tied 0-0, it felt like the tides may have turned in the 6th or 7th, but instead Oklahoma grabbed the bull by the horns and snuffed any life out of the Cardinal after scoring those two runs.

Stanford did have their chances to score and just couldn’t capitalize. In the top of the 1st inning, they had Aly Kaneshiro and Taylor Gindlesperger on second and third base with two outs. In the top of the 4th, Emily Young and Kylie Chungwere on first and second base with one out. In the top of the 5th, River Mahler and Sydney Steele were on first and second with one out. Had they been able to bring half of those runners home, they would have won 3-2.

At this point, all that Stanford can do is shake this loss off and bounce back against No. 5 Alabama on Friday. Winner will survive while the loser will be eliminated. If Stanford wants to advance, they’ll need to maintain their stellar pitching while getting some run support. The game is set to start at 4:00 PM PT on ESPN.

