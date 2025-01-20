Recap: Cardinal get crushed at Cameron

On Sunday, Stanford women’s basketball fell to No. 16 Duke on the road at Cameron Indoor Stadium by a final score of 74-49. Duke guard Ashlon Jackson was the top performer for the Blue Devils with 16 points while guard Tania Mair (13 points, 5 rebounds, & 6 assists), and forward Delaney Thomas (12 points & 10 rebounds) also finished in double figures. Stanford forward Nunu Agara was the top performer for the Cardinal with 15 points & 10 rebounds. Duke improves to 15-4 overall and 6-1 in the ACC while Stanford falls to 10-8 overall and 2-5 in the ACC.

At the end of the 1st quarter, Duke led 18-14. Ashlon Jackson was leading the Blue Devils with six points while Chloe Clardy and Brooke Demetre each had five points for the Cardinal. Despite being down by only four points, Stanford was shooting an abysmal 5-19 (26.3%) from the field. They needed to get going offensively.

Rather than wake up, Stanford had an even rougher 2nd quarter as Duke outscored them 25-7, making it a 43-21 lead for the Blue Devils at halftime. Duke ended the half on an 11-0 run. Jackson was up to 14 points for the Blue Devils, continuing to ball out. As for Stanford, Clardy was the top scorer with seven points.

In the 3rd quarter, Stanford outscored Duke 17-14. Nunu Agara scored nine points, giving her 11 points for the game. Stanford played their best quarter of the game, but down 57-38 with one quarter to go, it was likely too little too late.

And too little too late it was as Duke went on to win by a final score of 74-49. It was dominating stuff by the Blue Devils who cruised to a win pretty much from the opening tip thanks to their defense. They held Stanford to 32.7% shooting from the field, not allowing them to get into any sort of offensive rhythm. That 2nd quarter in particular was suffocating as Stanford shot an atrocious 3-12 (25.0%) from the field.

At this point, all that Stanford can do is learn what they can from this game and move on. If they can take comfort in anything from this result, it’s the fact that their next opponent Cal also got crushed by Duke this week, losing by a final score of 72-38. Stanford actually did slightly better. So that result should give Stanford some hope that they can get even with the Golden Bears next week.

On that note, Stanford’s next game against Cal will be on Thursday, January 23rd at 7:00 PM PT on ACCNX. Stanford will look to get even with Cal after losing in Berkeley back in December by a final score of 83-63.

