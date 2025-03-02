Preview: Stanford WBB welcomes Georgia Tech to The Farm for Senior Day

On Sunday at 1:00 PM PT on The CW, Stanford women’s basketball will welcome Georgia Tech to The Farm for Senior Day. Stanford comes in at 15-13 overall and 7-10 in the ACC while Georgia Tech comes in at 21-8 overall and 9-8 in the ACC.

Last time out: On Thursday, Stanford defeated Miami 86-69. Stanford senior Brooke Demetre led the Cardinal with 19 points & 4 rebounds.

RECAP: Stanford WBB pulls away against Miami

On Georgia Tech: The Yellow Jackets have had a decent season overall, but have been pretty up and down in ACC play. They were ranked in the top 25 a couple weeks back, but after losing three straight games to NC State, Florida State, and Cal, they are no longer ranked. So they are coming to Stanford without any momentum given their current losing streak.

The Yellow Jackets are led by junior guard Kara Dunn, who is averaging 15.8 points & 5.9 rebounds per game. Freshman guard Dani Carnegie (13.1 points & 4.4 rebounds) and junior guard Tonie Morgan (12.7 points & 4.2 rebounds) are also scoring in double figures as well, giving the Yellow Jackets a solid trio.

As a team, the Yellow Jackets average 77.1 points per game on 44.3% shooting from the field, 32.1% shooting from 3-point range, & 75.1% shooting from the foul line. They average 39.1 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 8.2 steals, 2.5 blocks, and 12.1 turnovers per game. They also average a + 4.5 rebound margin and a +4.0 turnover margin per game. Their opponents average 63.5 points per game on 41.2% shooting from the field, 28.8% shooting from 3-point range, and 73.9% shooting from the foul line.

Keys to the game: For Stanford, the first thing they need to do is keep the 3-ball falling. That’s been picking up for them lately. If that continues, they’ll be tough to stop.

Secondly, Stanford needs to crash the glass. Georgia Tech is used to winning the rebound battle. If Stanford can hold their own inside and not allow Georgia Tech to out-rebound them, that would be huge.

Finally, Stanford needs to get to the foul line and make their foul shots. If they win the free throw battle, they should be fine. If not, this game could get dicey. Fortunately, freshman guard Shay Ijiwoye has gotten a lot more comfortable at the line and she attacks the rim a lot.

Prediction: It is Senior Day and Georgia Tech has lost three straight. I’ll roll with Stanford to win 73-71. Should be a close one.

Connect with CardinalSportsReport.com on Facebook, IG, Threads, X (Twitter), & Blue Sky: @StanfordRivals

Connect with Ben Parker on Facebook, IG, Threads, X (Twitter), & Blue Sky: @slamdunk406

Email: slamdunk406@yahoo.com

Join the conversation on CardinalSportsReport.com