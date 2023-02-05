On Sunday at 12:00 PM PT on Pac-12 Networks and Varsity Network radio, #2 Stanford women’s basketball will take on the Washington Huskies on the road in Seattle. Stanford comes in at 22-2 overall and 10-1 in the Pac-12 while Washington comes in at 12-9 overall and 4-7 in the Pac-12.

Last time out: On Friday, Stanford dominated Washington State 71-38. Stanford led 15-3 after the 1st quarter and from there it was one-way traffic for the Cardinal.

RECAP: #2 Stanford WBB pounces on Wazzu in Pullman

On Washington: The Huskies are off to a rough start with a losing record in league. They’ve played some quality teams tough, most notably a four point loss to then No. 9 UCLA last month, but they just haven’t been able to close games. If they could find a way to stun Stanford, that would be a huge boost to their confidence.

The lone scorer in double figures for the Huskies on average is sophomore forward Dalayah Daniels, who is averaging 12.0 points and 6.0 rebounds per game. Daniels is playing really well and is living up to her McDonald’s All-American billing. The number two scorer on this Huskies team is senior forward Haley Van Dyke (9.4 points per game).

The Huskies average 62.6 points per game on 41.3% shooting from the field, 25.0% shooting from 3-point range, and 71.4% shooting from the foul line. They average 40.1 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 8.3 steals, 4.0 blocks, and 17.1 turnovers per game. They also average a +9.1 rebound margin and a -1.8 turnover margin. Their opponents average 58.1 points per game on 38.0% shooting from the field, 32.9% shooting from 3-point range, and 68.0% shooting from the foul line.

Keys to the game: For Stanford, the first thing they need to do is control the pace/tempo. Washington likes to win games by playing a slower pace and win by holding teams under 60 points. If Stanford controls the pace and scores 70+ points, Washington won’t have the offensive ability to hang with them.

The second thing Stanford needs to do is keep Washington away from the foul line. Washington is a solid foul shooting team and going to the foul line plays into their desire to dictate pace. If Stanford does a good job of not sending Washington to the foul line, it’ll be tough for the Huskies to win this game.

Finally, Stanford needs to win the battle on the boards. The Cardinal average a +15.1 rebounds per game and is going up against a Huskies team that is used to winning the battle on the glass by +9.1. If Stanford dominates the boards, that’ll be taking away a major strength from the Huskies.

Prediction: Washington will be fired up at home and they actually have the kind of team that could give Stanford trouble. Especially if they dictate the pace. That said, I gotta roll with the Cardinal in this one I think Stanford will dictate the pace well enough to win with relative comfort. Stanford 70 Washington 54 is my prediction.

