Stanford MBB signs 2025 3-star PG Ebuka Okorie

Back in November, Stanford landed a verbal commitment from 2025 3-star point guard Ebuka Okorie out of Brewster Academy in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire. Due to his commitment happening at the very end of the early signing period, Okorie had to wait until the spring to officially sign with the Cardinal. Stanford has now officially announced the signing of Okorie as well as fellow point guard Jaylen Petty. Okorie and Petty join 4-star Latvian power forward Kristers Skrinda in the Cardinal’s 2025 class. Skrinda officially signed in November.

“Ebuka Okorie comes to us from national power Brewster Academy where he led his team to the semi-finals of the Chipotle National High School tournament,” Stanford head coach Kyle Smith stated in the team release. “He is a long-armed, quick guard who can defend all three positions on the perimeter. In addition, he is highly efficient as a scorer from three with an ability to slash to the basket to draw fouls, finish or find others. It has been Ebuka’s dream to play at the highest level and attend a highly competitive university. In Stanford, he found the perfect fit.”

When watching film of Okorie, what most stands out is how quick he is with the ball. Listed at 6’1”, 165 pounds, he isn’t the biggest guy out there, but boy can he get to the rim and beat guys off the dribble. He finishes well around the rim and has a good amount of bounce in terms of his elevation. He dunks with ease, which is impressive given his size.

On top of that, Okorie seems to have a nice outside shot with good shooting mechanics. He’s confident shooting from 3-point range as well, so he’s not a guard who can only attack the basket. As for the defensive side, he seems to have all the tools to be a pesky defender and get after it on that end. He plays with a great motor and that’s something that is crucial if you want to succeed on the defensive end.

Coming from Brewster Academy, Okorie played against elite competition. He should be as well prepared as possible for playing at the next level. Brewster has produced several division one players, the most famous being Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard Donovan Mitchell. Current Cardinal big man Aidan Cammann also is a product of Brewster.

All in all, Ebuka Okorie seems like a promising addition to the Cardinal. He’s got all the pieces to be a strong starting point guard at the next level. It’ll be fun to see what he brings to The Farm and how he develops under Smith.

