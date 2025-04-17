Stanford MBB signs 2025 PG Jaylen Petty

Earlier this month, Stanford men’s basketball landed a verbal commitment from 2025 point guard Jaylen Petty out of Rainier Beach High School in Seattle, Washington. Petty was preiovulsy committed to New Mexico, but flipped to the Cardinal. Stanford has now officially announced the signing of Petty as well as the signing of 2025 3-star point guard Ebuka Okorie. Petty and Okorie join 4-star power forward Kristers Skrinda in the Cardinal’s incoming freshman class. Skrinda signed back in November during the early signing period.

“Jaylen is an electric guard who can score in a variety of ways," Stanford head coach Kyle Smith said of Petty in the team release. “He has the ability to knock down long range shots, blow by opposing defenses and he is a lob threat as well. Although he is smaller in stature, he plays with a huge heart.

“He comes from a powerhouse program, Rainier Beach, out of Seattle, which has produced numerous high major players and NBA talent. More importantly, Jaylen is an outstanding fit academically and culturally to our program. He has always excelled in the classroom and has always aspired to be a part of the Stanford community.”

Listed at 6’0, 165 pounds, Petty is very athletic, able to throw it down with ease. He has good handles and an ability to make plays for others. He also is great at pushing the ball in transition and making plays when he gets out on a fastbreak.

Petty is a confident shooter and enjoys shooting from beyond the arc. That seems to be a real strength of his. He is great at getting separation from his opponents and knocking down his shot. He seems to especially like the corner three, though any spot from beyond the arc is comfortable for him. As for his defense, Petty seems to play with a lot of activity and get after it on that end as well. Defense is something Kyle Smith really emphasizes and Petty should embrace that wholeheartedly.

Something else that should serve Petty well is coming from Seattle. That area has really good basketball and has produced a lot of talent. If you can hold your own in the Rain City, you can hold your own against anybody.

Given he’s more of a perimeter shooter than Okorie, the two of them should complement each other well in the backcourt. It’ll be fun to see how the two of them develop together and what kind of tandem they form.

