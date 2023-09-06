Just like in women’s volleyball, Stanford and Cal cleaned up in Pac-12 women’s soccer weekly honors for September 5th. Stanford graduate student defender Kennedy Wesley picked up Defensive Player of the Week honors while senior goalkeeper Ryan Campbell picked up Goalkeeper of the Week honors. Offensive Player of the Week honors went to Cal junior forward Karlie Lema.

For Wesley, this is her second Defensive Player of the Week honors this season. She played all 90 minutes in No. 3 Stanford’s 4-0 victory against No. 10 Duke, finishing with an assist and a goal. She was integral in limiting Duke to just two shots on goal.

As for Campbell, she had two saves and didn’t allow a goal against Duke, playing in all 90 minutes. She picked up the win in the net as a result. This is Campbell’s fourth career Pac-12 Goalkeeper of the Week award and first this season. Saturday’s win against Duke was her second shutout of the season and 10th of her career.

Lastly, Lema had a fantastic week for Cal. She had five points in two victories against San Francisco and Cal Poly: one assist against San Francisco and two goals against Cal Poly. This is Lema’s first Offensive Player of the Week honors.

