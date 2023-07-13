On Monday, Stanford junior right-handed pitcher Joey Dixon went 224th overall to the Houston Astros in the 7th round of the 2023 MLB Draft. Dixon was the fifth Cardinal selected in the draft, following Ryan Bruno who went 205th overall to the Arizona Diamondbacks.

This past season, Dixon was the Saturday starter for the Cardinal, going 7-0 for a 4.73 ERA. In 83.2 innings pitched, Dixon totaled 90 strikeouts. While he didn’t have the same electricity as Quinn Mathews, Dixon was very reliable, always a steady presence on the mound.

The Astros are getting a pitcher who is very consistent and knows how to stay in his lane. Dixon doesn’t try to do too much and does an excellent job of just doing what he needs to get the next batter out whether it be through strikeouts or forcing soft contact. The biggest thing Dixon needs to work on is his endurance. He didn’t go very deep into games this season. If he can learn to pitch deeper into games and improve his stamina, that will really help him take his pitching to the next level. I look forward to seeing what he does for the Astros organization.

