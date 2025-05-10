Texas Tech OL Nick Fattig transfers to Stanford

Stanford has picked up a talented offensive lineman from the transfer portal in offensive lineman Nick Fattig, who played at Texas Tech. Fattig visited Stanford the weekend of April 26th and committed the following Monday. The visit obviously went well for him.

Out of high school, Fattig was rated a 3-star recruit by Rivals with a 5.7 Rivals rating, playing at Clear Springs High School in League City, Texas. Fattig had offers from a lot of high academic schools like Vanderbilt, Tulane, Michigan, Harvard, Columbia, Air Force, Pennsylvania, and Princeton, making him a good academic fit for Stanford.

Listed at 6’4”, 290 pounds, Fattig played in four games last season as a redshirt freshman. He became the Red Raiders’ backup left guard, doing a solid job in pass protection with a 72.7 rating by Pro Football Focus. With three years left to play, Fattig has plenty of time to continue to develop and improve his craft during his time on The Farm. Given the need for an improved offensive line, he should be in the mix to get some snaps and at a minimum be part of the second unit. It’ll be fun to see how he performs during fall camp and into the season.

CardinalSportsReport.com on Facebook, IG, Threads, X (Twitter), & Blue Sky: @StanfordRivals

Ben Parker on Facebook, IG, Threads, X (Twitter), YouTube, & Blue Sky: @slamdunk406

Email: slamdunk406@yahoo.com

Join the conversation on CardinalSportsReport.com