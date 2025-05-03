Stanford’s Maxime Raynaud gets NBA Combine invite

Stanford senior big man Maxime Raynaud has received an invite to the NBA Combine in Chicago, Illinois. The combine will run from May 11th through May 18th at Wintrust Arena and Marriott Marquis.

Raynaud really blossomed into a legit NBA prospect during his senior year on The Farm, averaging 20.2 points, 10.6 rebounds, 1.4 blocks, and 0.9 steals per game on 46.7% shooting from the field, 34.7% shooting from 3-point range, and 77.0% shooting from the foul line. The fact that he’s getting a combine invite is a great sign for his draft prospects. At the moment, Raynaud is projected to go in the late first round to early/mid second round. Odds are really good he gets drafted. The only question is where will he land.

At 7’1”, 235 pounds, Raynaud has great size and skill. He can shoot the ball from 3-point range and has tremendous touch around the basket all while being a strong rebounder. His interior defense needs to improve, but it’s already gotten a lot better during his college career. So that’s an area that teams can expect to improve once he gets to the NBA.

Looking ahead to the combine specifically, this will give Raynaud an opportunity to make an impression on NBA scouts. It’ll be fun to see how he does and what his draft stock looks like afterwards.

