On Monday, January 23rd, Stanford women’s basketball senior guard Haley Jones was named Pac-12 Player of the Week. In a home sweep over #8 Utah and #24 Colorado, Jones averaged 18.0 points, 15.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.0 steals, and 1.5 blocks per game on 45.5% shooting from the field. Jones played in 79 of the 80 minutes over both games. This is Jones’ fourth career Pac-12 Player of the Week honor.

Against Utah, Jones had 25 points, 12 rebounds, and 4 assists. Against Colorado, she had 11 points, 18 rebounds, and 3 assists. The 18 rebounds she had against Colorado was a season-high and one rebound shy of tying her career-high.

Jones is a jack-of-all-trades player. She can score, rebound, create shots for others, and play elite defense. Whatever her team needs from her, she’s able to do. She’s truly one of the most versatile players in college basketball.

“I mean, her versatility is her strength obviously,” Stanford head coach Tara VanDerveer said of Jones after Sunday’s victory over Colorado. “And her ability to run the team and run offense for us. And I thought she played well defensively, too. She doesn’t get in foul trouble, which is a good thing. Neither does Hannah Jump, which is a good thing. So, would I like to sit her down a little bit more? Yes. But, as I get more confidence in Jzaniya and I get more confidence in Indya, I think I can do that and that will help her even do better.”

As a result of Stanford’s home sweep, the Cardinal are now ranked #3 in the nation in the latest AP Top 25 Poll. Utah is ranked #9 and Colorado is ranked #25, so both schools weren’t hit too hard by losing to Stanford, which is totally fair.

Up next for Stanford is a home game against Oregon State on Friday. That will tip-off at 8:00 PM PT on Pac-12 Networks and Varsity Network radio.

Note: Haley Jones was also named ESPN National Player of the Week.

To connect with CardinalSportsReport.com on Facebook and Twitter, click here.

To connect with Ben Parker on Facebook and Twitter, click here.

Email: slamdunk406@yahoo.com

Join the conversation on CardinalSportsReport.com