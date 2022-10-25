On Monday, the Pac-12 released their preseason All-Pac-12 women’s basketball teams for the 2022-23 season. Both Stanford senior guard Haley Jones and Stanford junior forward Cameron Brink were selected to the Preseason All-Pac-12 First Team. Both players will be representing Stanford at this week’s Pac-12 Media Days.

As Stanford seeks to get back to the Final Four for the third straight season, both Jones and Brink are going to need to have big seasons. Jones has established herself as one of the most versatile players in the nation while Brink is one of the nation’s premier post players. Both have developed a really good rapport on the court, knowing how to bring out the best in each other.

With the Hull twins graduating, both Jones and Brink will need to take on an even greater slice of the leadership pie for this season. The Hulls meant so much to the program and in many ways were the heart and soul of the team. It’ll be really intriguing to see how the team looks without them and how Jones and Brink both grow as leaders over the course of the season.

