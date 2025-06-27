Commitment analysis: 2026 3-star WR Langdon Horace

Back in February, Stanford football landed a commitment from 2026 3-star wide receiver Langdon Horace out of Edison Senior High School in Stockton, California. Horace also held offers from Cal, Nevada, San Jose State, San Diego State, UNLV, and Washington State. Below are just some thoughts on what he’ll bring to the program and what kind of upside he has.

Hudl: Langdon Horace

Listed at 5’10”, 170 pounds, Horace uses his speed to get around and blow by defenders. He loves to go deep and be a vertical threat all while having the ability to make plays when catching the ball 5-10 yards past the line of scrimmage. He doesn’t do much in the way of breaking tackles, but that’s because he often is too fast for opposing defenses to handle. He is comfortable making catches in traffic and has great hands to go along with his speed and footwork.

As far as how Horace projects to the next level, he has a lot of potential as a slot receiver. That’s kinda how I see him being used. He’s a speedy little wide receiver with good hands. That’s how guys like that get used. There’s also the potential to return kicks and punts.

The question with him is how he’ll handle the pounding at the next level. Guys like him often have a tough time staying healthy given they are little guys in a violent sport played among behemoths. If he’s able to handle the pounding, get stronger, and polish his game, he could end up being steal given that speed is one of those intangibles that you can’t totally teach.

