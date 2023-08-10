After entering the transfer portal, rising junior right-handed pitcher/outfielder Braden Montgomery has officially transferred from Stanford to Texas A&M. Montgomery was one of the top players for Stanford during his first two years on The Farm, batting .336 for 17 home runs, 61 RBIs, a .611 slugging percentage, and a .461 on base percentage this past season.

AggieYell.com: Aggies pick up top player in the portal

With Montgomery now officially gone, Stanford will look for other sources of offensive firepower next season. Catcher Malcolm Moore, who will be a sophomore, projects to be the top power hitter for the Cardinal next season after batting .311 for 15 home runs, 63 RBIs, a .564 slugging percentage, and a .386 on base percentage.

Losing Montgomery obviously stings for the Cardinal. He’s a really talented and gifted player who should be a high first round MLB draft selection in 2024. That said, the program has a mentality of next man up. They’ve reached the College World Series three years in a row and you don’t do that by having a mentality of the team revolving around one guy.

CardinalSportsReport.com on Facebook & Twitter: @StanfordRivals

Ben Parker on Facebook, Instagram, & Twitter: @slamdunk406

Email: slamdunk406@yahoo.com

Join the conversation on CardinalSportsReport.com