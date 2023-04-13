On Monday, April 10th, Stanford softball senior pitcher Alana Vawter was named Pac-12 Pitcher of the Week. This is Vawter’s fourth career Pac-12 Pitcher of the Week honor and her first of the season. Vawter helped Stanford complete a three-game home sweep of #20 Arizona last weekend, which is the first time Stanford has swept Arizona since 2009.

Vawter pitched two complete games in the series and also tacked on two innings of relief as well. In 16 innings pitched, she had a 2-0 record, one save, one earned run, eight strikeouts, and a 0.44 ERA. On top of pitching amazing, Vawter also came in as a pinch hitter in the third game, hitting a game winning RBI single in the fifth inning. She truly did it all against Arizona.

On the season, Vawter has a 14-3 record, two saves, and a 1.45 ERA. She’s had a phenomenal season and along with fellow pitchers Regan Krause and NiJaree Canady has Stanford playing at an elite level.

Stanford is now 31-6 overall and 8-4 in the Pac-12, currently ranked #5 in the nation by D1Softball.com. They are tied for third with Utah in the conference and will head to Salt Lake City this weekend for a three-game series followed by a single road game at BYU on Monday. Stanford’s next home series will be April 21st-23rd against Cal.

