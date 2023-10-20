This weekend, Stanford men’s basketball will be getting a major visitor in 2025 5-star power forward Caleb Wilson out of Holy Innocents Episcopal in Atlanta, Georgia. Rivals has Wilson ranked as the 5th best prospect overall in the 2025 recruiting class, rising up three spots from his previous ranking.

At 6’9”, 195 pounds, Wilson is a fluid athlete that runs the floor extremely well. He has really nice form on his shot with a quick release, comfortable making shots from beyond the arc. He is bouncy, elevating above the rim with ease. When you combine that with his soft hands and ability to run the floor, he is a lot of fun to play with. While he is listed as a power forward by Rivals, he plays much more like a small forward. He can put the ball on the floor and knows how to find open teammates for easy baskets.

As far as what other schools are recruiting Wilson, he took an official visit to Kentucky last weekend and is taking an official visit to Auburn the weekend of October 27th, so that will make it three straight official visits in a row counting this weekend at Stanford. Wilson also took visits to Alabama and Tennessee in September with visits scheduled to Georgia Tech and North Carolina next month. He’s on quite a tour.

Wilson is one of the highest rated men's basketball recruits to ever visit the Stanford campus if not the highest. Just for comparison, 2020 5-star small forward Ziaire Williams was ranked 6th overall in his class. Williams played his freshman season at Stanford before getting drafted 10th overall by the Memphis Grizzlies in the 2021 NBA Draft.

Looking at what Stanford can offer Wilson, obviously the education stands out. The campus is phenomenal, so that should make a good impression as well. On the basketball side, Wilson would be able to come in and be one of the cornerstone pieces of the team. While that’s likely true at a lot of places, it’s especially true at Stanford given their smaller recruiting pool. Head coach Jerod Haase has made good use of stretch forwards, so that’s something else that they’ll be able to sell.

Stanford has a big season in front of them as they look to get back to the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2014. If they are able to get back to the tournament and have the kind of season they are hoping to have, that will make them even more attractive. It’ll be interesting to learn more about how Wilson’s visit goes and what kind of impression Stanford makes on him.

