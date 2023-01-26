On Tuesday, 2023 Stanford men’s basketball signee Andrej Stojakovic was named a McDonald’s All-American. He’ll compete for the West in the 2023 McDonald’s All-American Boys game, which will air on March 28th at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN in Houston, Texas.

Rivals.com: McDonald's All-American Game rosters announced

Via the release put out by Stanford: “Stojakovic became the 10th recruit in program history to earn a spot on the event's roster. The Cardinal will have a participant for the third time in four years - the first time in program history to accomplish the feat over a four-year stretch. Stojakovic joins Harrison Ingram (2021), Ziaire Williams (2020), Reid Travis (2014), Brook and Robin Lopez (2006), Josh Childress (2001), Casey Jacobsen (1999) and Jarron and Jason Collins (1997) as Stanford athletes with the honor.”

Stojakovic plays for Jesuit High School in the Sacramento, California area and is rated a 4-star recruit by Rivals. Rivals has him as the 30th best prospect in their latest 2023 rankings and 8th among all small forwards.

As far as what he’ll bring to The Farm, Stojakovic should bring elite shooting from the perimeter and an ability to create his own shot. At 6’7”, 188 pounds, he has perfect size for a small forward and should be a real boost to the Cardinal on both ends of the floor. He has NBA bloodlines as his father Peja Stojakovic was an excellent sharpshooter for the Sacramento Kings during the late 1990s to early-mid 2000s.

"Andrej is a terrific kid with a high-level work ethic,” Stanford head coach Jerod Haase said when Stojakovic signed. “We have been fortunate to build a strong relationship with him and his family, and we feel he will help move the program to new heights. Andrej has a lot of tools: he is a terrific shot maker and ball handler, allowing him to score at an extremely high level. Defensively, he has great versatility, something we look for in the recruiting process."

Given his abilities on offense alone, Stojakovic should get a lot of minutes right away next season. Something that has held Stanford back a bit this season is their lack of consistency from the 3-point line. When the 3-ball is falling, they play quite well. When it’s not, they really struggle. If Stojakovic can add more consistency from beyond the arc next season, that alone could make a real difference for the team.

Stojakovic joins 4-star point guard Kanaan Carlyle and 2023 small forward Cameron Grant in the Cardinal’s 2023 class. Carlyle is ranked 47th by Rivals in their latest 2023 rankings and 15th among all point guards. Grant is committed as a preferred walk-on. The Cardinal currently have the 20th ranked class in Rivals' latest 2023 team rankings.

