On Tuesday, the Pac-12 announced their 2022 All-Pac-12 Conference Football Team and three Stanford players made the cut: Junior placekicker Joshua Karty was named First Team Specialists, junior tight end Benjamin Yurosek was named Second Team Offense, and senior corner back Kyu Blu Kelly was named Second Team Defense.

Karty has had a phenomenal season, named a finalist for the Lou Groza Award, which is given out to the top placekicker in the nation. He was automatic all season long, not missing a single field goal attempt and only missing one extra point (BYU). He made a 61 yard field goal at Cal, which is the longest field goal ever made in Big Game history and made it with plenty of distance to spare. His five field goals also were the only points scored in Stanford’s 15-14 win over Arizona State.

This season, Yurosek had 49 receptions for 445 yards and 1 touchdown. He also had one rushing attempt which yielded 50 yards. Last season he had 43 receptions for 658 yards and three touchdowns, so he didn’t have the kind of season he was hoping to have this year. But, he was still good enough to make the All-Conference Team.

As for Kelly, he had 35 total tackles (26 solo) and 6 pass deflections. Like Yurosek, he had a better season last year, finishing with 58 total tackles (42 solo), 2 interceptions, 13 pass deflections, 1 forced fumble, and 1 fumble recovery. But even so, he too was good enough to make the All-Conference Team. Kelly has declared for the 2023 NFL Draft and projects to be selected in the 4th to 6th round range.

Some other Cardinal received honorable mention: Freshman edge David Bailey was honorable mention for Defensive Freshman Player of the Year while freshman quarterback Ashton Daniels was honorable mention for Offensive Freshman Player of the Year.

As for the All-Conference Team honorable mention list, the following Stanford players received that honor: Senior linebacker Levani Damuni, senior edge Stephen Herron, senior wide receiver Elijah Higgins, 5th year linebacker Ricky Miezan, senior center Drake Nugent, senior offensive tackle Walter Rouse, senior punter Ryan Sanborn, senior wide receiver Brycen Tremayne (listed as all-purpose/special teams on the list), and 5th year wide receiver Michael Wilson. Damuni, Herron, Nugent, and Sanborn have all entered the transfer portal as graduate transfers.

