Stanford WR Elic Ayomanor goes to the Titans in the 4th round of NFL Draft

On Saturday, Stanford wide receiver Elic Ayomanor came off the board as he was selected in the 4th round of the NFL Draft by the Tennessee Titans. Ayomanor was the 136th overall pick. This past season, Ayomanor played in all 12 games for Stanford, totaling 63 receptions for 831 yards and six touchdowns for an average of 69.3 yards per game and 13.2 yards per reception. As a redshirt freshman in 2023, he had 62 receptions for 1,013 yards and six touchdowns in 12 games played. That makes career totals of 125 receptions for 1,844 yards and 12 touchdowns in 24 games. For his career, he averaged 76.8 yards per game and 14.8 yards per reception.

As far as what he’ll bring to the Titans, Ayomanor has got really good speed and hands, standing at 6’2”, 210 pounds. He can make tough catches in traffic and is a reliable target in the end zone. What’s exciting about Ayomanor is he’s still relatively new to football. He’s only played two seasons due to redshirting his freshman season and was relatively unknown coming out of high school, hailing from Medicine Hat, Alberta, Canada. He’s a guy who the Titans can feel optimistic about getting even better in the coming seasons.

Provided the Titans give him an opportunity, Ayomanor has the chance to grow into a really nice player for them. He’s got tremendous physical tools, a high IQ, and works extremely hard. Guys like that are always welcome in an NFL locker room.

