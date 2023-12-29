Before the season, Stanford women’s basketball freshman point guard Chloe Clardy caught up with CardinalSportsReport.com about what she’s liking about Stanford so far.

VIDEO: Stanford WBB freshman Chloe Clardy loves the community on The Farm

Clardy has had fun at Stanford so far. It’s always challenging to adjust to a new environment away from home, but she likes how the upperclassmen on the team have helped her adjust and feel like they’re right at home. She most enjoys being around the team. She feels like her teammates do a great job of making practice fun. She likes the community they are building.

Clardy has learned a lot from sophomore point guard Talana Lepolo. Lepolo is someone who Clardy can always go to if she has questions on anything. She really respects the way Lepolo knows what she’s doing out on the floor. It’s been helpful to have her as a teammate.

On head coach Tara VanDerveer, Clardy said she’s legendary so she knows what she’s talking about. She appreciates the feedback VanDerveer gives her as it makes her a better player.

On making the jump from high school to college, Clardy affirmed that pace is the biggest thing on top of knowing all the plays. That’s why it’s so huge to have supportive upperclassmen who are there to help make the adjustment.

On learning the playbook, Clardy said it’s been tough as a point guard, but she feels like she’s gotten enough help from her teammates and coaches to make the adjustment. Whether they have questions in practice or during film study, she feels like she’s gotten the support she needs.

Clardy affirmed that “Best Year Ever” is the motto of the team. Just exciting to be a part of this team and see what they can accomplish.

On the relationship she has with her fellow freshmen Courtney Ogden and Nunu Agara, Clardy said they’re pretty tight. They got the nickname “Tree-O”, which is fun. She said the three of them have been tight since they got here and now do everything together. It’s nice to have people on the team who are going through the same learning curve she is. She feels like they can all relate to each other and that has made the transition much smoother. She said they are like family away from home.

Clardy has enjoyed studying former Stanford standout Kiana Williams and her game. And then also Chelsea Gray and Kelsey Plum. She likes to learn whatever she can from them and apply it to her game.

Clardy chose Stanford because it was the best of both worlds. Legendary coach, great teammates, and amazing academics. On top of that, it just felt like home to her. It all clicked.

In terms of what she wants to study at Stanford, Clardy is thinking about studying MS&E (Management Science & Engineering) with a focus in finance. She’s a big math person and knows how big engineering is at Stanford, so she figured she might as well pursue that path. She also took a finance class in high school and really liked it. Her favorite math class in high school was either geometry or precalculus.

What Clardy thinks she’s going to bring to the team is simply whatever is asked of her. That’s really her entire focus. If the coaches want her to do something, she’ll go out and do it.

Finally, Clardy shared her favorite flavor of Gatorade. Watch the end of the interview to see what she selected!

CardinalSportsReport.com on Facebook & X (Twitter): @StanfordRivals

Ben Parker on Facebook, Instagram, Threads, & X (Twitter): @slamdunk406

Email: slamdunk406@yahoo.com

Join the conversation on CardinalSportsReport.com