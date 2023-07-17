This spring, Stanford senior linebacker Jason Kaul announced on social media that he is retiring. Kaul posted the following statement:

The last 4 years at Stanford have been an absolute dream. Competing at the highest level-football, school, life – was a challenge I got to live out every single day. I grew in my faith and learned that my identity is in who I am and whose I am, not what I do.

Football gave me an opportunity of a lifetime and I am grateful for all the lessons it gave me. Thanks to my teammates for all the laughs and for being an example of what true leadership looks like in this world – y’all are some of the best dudes I know! I have decided to say goodbye to the game I’ve been playing for the last 16 years. It was a difficult decision but the right one for me as I move into this next chapter of my life.

I am filled with many different emotions at this moment: pride mixed with sadness, relief mixed with anxiousness, fulfillment in what I’ve accomplished and excitement for what’s ahead. My playing days are done, but I’ll always be training for something. Card4Life

-JK

During his four years on The Farm, Kaul played in 24 games and total 18 tackles (5 solo). As a senior in 2022, he had 17 of those tackles (4 solo), so that was his most productive season by far. Walking away from a sport you’ve dedicated so much time to is never easy, but it sounds like Kaul is at peace with his decision as he's graduating with a degree in psychology. Best of wishes to him on this next chapter of his life.

