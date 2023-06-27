Following their run to the Women’s College World Series, Stanford softball senior pitcher Alana Vawter entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer. Vawter had an amazing career at Stanford, helping them get back to the College World Series for the first time since 2004. As a senior, Vawter went 21-8 with a 1.81 ERA. Along with freshman NiJaree Canady (17-3, 0.57 ERA) and junior Regan Krause (9-4, 2.21 ERA), Vawter helped to anchor one of the toughest pitching staffs in the nation.

With Vawter moving on to a new program, Stanford will look to have Canady continue to anchor their pitching staff while also getting improved production from Krause. Incoming freshman Alyssa Houston out of Benton High School in Benton, Arkansas will also look to factor into the pitching rotation as well.

