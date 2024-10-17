Stanford RBs coach Malcolm Agnew talks progress of his room

On Saturday, No. 5 Stanford women’s volleyball defeated Boston College at home by a final score of 3-0.
On Saturday, Stanford football fell to No. 11 Notre Dame on the road by a final score of 49-7.
Stanford comes in at 2-3 overall and 1-2 in the ACC while Notre Dame comes in at 4-1.
Here's a look at some of the best individual performances between Stanford and Notre Dame this century.
On Friday, No. 5 Stanford women’s volleyball defeated Syracuse 3-0 (25-22, 25-13, 25-8).
