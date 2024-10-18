Stanford freshman RB Chris Davis Jr. is fired up to play No. 21 SMU

in other news
Stanford-Wake Forest kickoff time announced
The kickoff time for Stanford's homecoming game against Wake Forest on Saturday, October 26th has been announced.
2025 4-star C Xavion Staton loves the culture at Stanford
One of the key recruiting targets for Stanford men’s basketball is 2025 4-star center Xavion Staton.
Recap: No. 5 Stanford WVB sweeps Boston College
On Saturday, No. 5 Stanford women’s volleyball defeated Boston College at home by a final score of 3-0.
Recap: Stanford gets blown out at No. 11 Notre Dame
On Saturday, Stanford football fell to No. 11 Notre Dame on the road by a final score of 49-7.
Preview: Cardinal head to South Bend to battle No. 11 Fighting Irish
Stanford comes in at 2-3 overall and 1-2 in the ACC while Notre Dame comes in at 4-1.
