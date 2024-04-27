Stanford senior outside linebacker Aaron Armitage has entered the transfer portal and has two years of eligibility remaining. In three seasons played at Stanford, Armitage had 22 total tackles (7 solo), three tackles for loss, and two sacks. His best season was in 2022 in which he had 15 total tackles (11 solo) and one tackle for loss.

Armitage committed to Stanford as a 4-star strong side defensive end out of Blair Academy in Blairstown, New Jersey as part of their 2021 class. He had a 5.9 Rivals rating, which made him a high 4-star. In addition to Stanford, he held offers from 38 other programs, most of which were power conference level. When you look at his offers list it feels like everyone at the power conference level offered him. Suffice to say, a lot of programs were after him.

It'll be interesting to see where Armitage ends up and what kind of impact he makes at his next stop. Stanford did their best to get what they could out of him, but maybe for his own good a change of scenery is what’s needed.

