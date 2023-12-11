Stanford football has lost three players to the transfer portal in redshirt freshman offensive lineman Lucas Heyer, redshirt junior offensive lineman James Pogorelc, and redshirt freshman running back Jacob Lowe.

Starting with Heyer, he committed to Stanford as a 4-star offensive tackle out of Hill Murray School in Maplewood, MN as part of their 2022 class. He had a Rivals rating of 5.8. As a true freshman in 2022, he played in one game, retaining the ability to redshirt. In his redshirt freshman season in 2023, he only appeared in three games. He just never was able to crack the rotation. Maybe a change of scenery will do him some good. We’ll see.

As for Pogorelc, he committed to Stanford as a 3-star offensive tackle out of Chantilly, VA as part of their 2020 class. He had a Rivals rating of 5.7. He’s getting his degree in Economics and so is entering the portal as a graduate transfer. After not seeing any action his first three seasons on The Farm, he played in all 12 games this past season. He made solid contributions to the offensive line, but with Stanford hoping to give their offensive line more of a boost, it was unclear how much he’d see the field next year or at least how many starts he would be able to get.

Ending with Lowe, he committed to Stanford as a linebacker in 2022 as a preferred walk-on and was moved to running back for the 2023 season. He did not see the field at all in 2023, but as a true freshman in 2022, he played in three games and recorded one assisted tackle. This is just one of those deals where it didn’t really work out. Makes sense for him to seek greener pastures elsewhere if he wants to get on the field.

