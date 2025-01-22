Stanford lands commitment from Colorado WR Jordan Onovughe

During the transfer portal season, Stanford football landed a commitment from Colorado transfer wide receiver Jordan Onovughe. Onovughe was a redshirt freshman for the Buffaloes this past season, redshirting his true freshman season after playing in four games. He has three years of eligibility remaining.

During his two years in Boulder, Onovughe played in 12 games, recording just one reception for one yard. That reception came this past season in which he appeared in eight games. He also recorded one tackle presumably on special teams.

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders tweeted out the following statement showing support for Onovughe upon his entering the portal: “Great young man that can play outside/slot and special teams! Good grades & Great Character. Numbers game and nothing else. You will get a steal coaches. I’m available as well as my receivers coach to validate this young man. He prefers west coast, but will play anywhere! Love ya man.”

It was very nice of Sanders to put that statement out and that certainly speaks well of Onovughe’s commitment to excellence both on the field and in the classroom. Having known enough coaches, I can say that Sanders wouldn’t have put that out there just to be nice. I think it’s certainly an arrow up for him that his former coach was willing to put out such a strong endorsement of him once he hit the portal.

Onovughe played his high school ball at Mater Dei and was teammates with Stanford quarterback Elijah Brown, who will be a redshirt freshman in 2025. That familiarity should serve both guys well. Out of high school, Onovughe was rated a 3-star recruit with a 5.5 Rivals rating and held offers from Utah, Colorado State, UNLV, and Fordham in addition to Colorado. Stanford also was looking at him out of high school as he took a visit to The Farm in September of 2022.

Given his stats and limited production, Onovughe projects to be a developmental piece for the Cardinal. It’ll be interesting to see how wide receivers coach Tyler Osborne develops him in the coming seasons and what kind of impact he makes on The Farm.

